Lebanese Army Raids Village on Syrian Border Lebanese Army Raids Village on Syrian Border Lebanese Army Raids Village on Syrian Border

Lebanese Army Raids Village on Syrian Border

Beirut, Mar 18 (Prensa Latina) Army and intelligence officers from Lebanon stormed the village of Al-Qasr, in the northeastern region of Hermel, on the Syrian border, as part of raids to detain undocumented people and alleged terrorists.

Military sources reported that a man, whose identity was not revealed, was arrested during the raid in the aforementioned village, in the northeastern end of the Bekaa Valley, where many informal settlements of Syrian displaced peole are located.



According to the information, several arrest warrants were pending over the detainee, due to several crimes. He was transferred to a military garrison to be investigated.



The Armed Forces patrol combed roads in that border area and closed illegal crossings, while erecting military checkpoints in and around Al-Qasr. Last January, the Army closed an illegal border crossing near Hawsh Sayyed Ali and Al-Qasr, in the district of Hermel (North Bekaa), and demolished artificial bridges used by displaced persons and traffickers to move between Lebanon and Syria.



Authorities also stated they were closing monitoring the porous border between the two Arab nations in an effort to curb the flow of thousands of Syrian refugees, who, since January 2015, have needed special permits to enter Lebanon.



Statistics from UN agencies show that more than 1.1 million Syrians were registered here as refugees, although the Lebanese government estimates that the actual number is around 1.5 million, as many enter the country and remain in informal settlements.



jg/ycf/lam/ucl