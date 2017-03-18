Iran Calls for UN Action to Prevent Further Israeli Attacks on Syria Iran Calls for UN Action to Prevent Further Israeli Attacks on Syria Iran Calls for UN Action to Prevent Further Israeli Attacks on Syria

Tehran, Mar 18 (Prensa Latina) Iran on Saturday described as a flagrant aggression against Syria the recent air bombing by Israeli, and demanded that the United Nations exercise all its authority to prevent the repetition of actions that violate regional peace and security.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qassemi condemned the incursion of four Zionist plane into a military facility on the eastern outskirts of the Syrian province of Homs, a transgression to which Damascus responded by shooting down one of the planes.



According to Syrian sources, the aircraft violated the Arab nation's airspace in the Al-Breij area after flying over Lebanese territory at dawn on Friday.



'The Zionist regime's aggression against Syria came at a time when the country's army and the anti-terrorist front have an advantage in their fight against parasite terrorists who are withdrawing from Syrian villages,' the spokesperson said.



Qassemi added that this incident proves the fact that 'the Israeli usurpers and the terrorists continue to have common interests and similar attitudes, and that Tel Aviv is seeking to encourage and support the Zionist-takfirist (Sunni extremist) terrorists.'



In this regard, the Foreign Ministry spokesman warned Israeli authorities about the consequences of such provocative activities, and recalled Tehran's unchanging stance on the conflict in Syria.



