Qatar Ready to Handle Consequences of Rejecting Ultimatum Qatar Ready to Handle Consequences of Rejecting Ultimatum Qatar Ready to Handle Consequences of Rejecting Ultimatum

Qatar Ready to Handle Consequences of Rejecting Ultimatum

Doha, Jul 2 (Prensa Latina) Qatar said today that is ready to handle the negative consequences of rejecting the 13 demands of the ultimatum tabled by Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates, while saying that they were ''made to be rejected''.

The Qatari foreign ministry reiterated today the stance taken by foreign minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani, expressing the willingness to discuss some issues through negotiation, but without giving in to the ultimatum, which Saudi Arabia said is not negotiable.



The stance of the Qatari Government was stated today following the ten day ultimatum period given by the aforementioned Arab countries to accept the 13 demands or being suspended from the Arab group, particularly the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).



Al Thani said that the countries involved already knew that the demands would be rejected and also that the world has international laws that do not allow big countries to hound or demean smaller countries, thus nobody has the right to table an ultimatum to a sovereign country.



Al Thani told journalists in Rome about the crisis, which he discussed last week in the United States with secretary of the State Rex Tillerson and then with other authorities from European countries.



sus/eav/rc/ucl