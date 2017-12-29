Mayor of San Juan Deplores Trump's Response to Hurricane Maria Mayor of San Juan Deplores Trump's Response to Hurricane Maria Mayor of San Juan Deplores Trump's Response to Hurricane Maria

Mayor of San Juan Deplores Trump's Response to Hurricane Maria

29 de diciembre de 2017, 16:15Washington, Dec 29 (Prensa Latina) Carmen Yulin Cruz, mayor of San Juan, considered disastrous the actions of the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump given the damage caused by the powerful hurricane Maria, which devastated Puerto Rico 100 days ago.

Cruz said that Trump was disrespectful to the Puerto Rican people and to the U.S. people who left their homes to help.'Where he needed to be a commander-in-chief, he was a disaster-in-chief', said Cruz in an interview with ABC News.'President Trump does not embody the values of the good-hearted U.S. people' said Cruz, who on other occasions has criticized the response of the U.S. Government to the hurricane that devastated Puerto Rico.The hurricane Maria made landfall on September 20th as a Category 4 hurricane, days after Puerto Rico narrowly escaped from hurricane Irma, considered by experts to be the most powerful hurricane ever formed in the Atlantic and the Caribbean.More than three months later, basic essentials are still scarce and about half of country still lacks electricity.Although the official estimates reported less than 100 fatalities, independent investigations estimate that more than 1,000 people were killed.The Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority says that 69 percent of the electrical grid is generating power, but it is unknown how many people or businesses are actually receiving power or how stable the supply is.