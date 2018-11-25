// // //


Bolivian Government Committed to Protecting Women's Rights

25 de noviembre de 2018, 11:50La Paz, Nov 25 (Prensa Latina) The commitment to implement policies for the protection of the rights of women and girls in Bolivia, recognised by the United Nations (UN), was reiterated on Sunday by President Evo Morales.

'On the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, we reiterate our commitment to guarantee all Bolivian women a dignified life and full respect for their rights. Women are sacred for the family, and this is something we must teach our children,' Morales wrote in his Twitter account.

He highlighted in another twit that Bolivia has legal instruments such as Law 348, Comprehensive Action to Guarantee Women a Life Free of Violence, qualified by the UN as a reference of its kind.

According to data from the South American Public Prosecutor's Office, every three days a woman dies from this scourge.

At global level, the United Nations warns that 35 percent of women suffered physical and/or sexual violence from their partners or sexual violence caused by a different person.

