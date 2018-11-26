Bolivian President Regrets Repression against Migrants on US Border Bolivian President Regrets Repression against Migrants on US Border Bolivian President Regrets Repression against Migrants on US Border

La Paz, Nov 26 (Prensa Latina) President Evo Morales has regretted Monday the repression applied by a U.S. patrol against a group of Central American migrants who attempted to cross the border between Mexico and the United States.

We lament the US border patrol, violently repressing hundreds of Central American migrants. We will not tire of repeating that no human being is illegal, and that we cannot restrict anyone's right to seek better living conditions', the Bolivian leader wrote in Twitter.



U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened this Monday with the permanent closing of the Mexican border, one day after U.S. authorities temporarily suspended access to the San Ysidro, California, border crossing. He also required Mexico to deport all Central American migrants.



The event took place on Sunday near the El Chaparral border crossing in Tijuana, Baja California.



On the other hand, the U.S. Bureau of Customs and Border Protection (CBP) suspended on Sunday the passing of vehicles and pedestrians between the port of entry of San Ysidro, in the Californian city of San Diego, and Tijuana, Mexico.



According to U.S. media, the closing happened when about 500 migrants overcame the Mexican federal and local police blockades and ran toward the U.S. border.



The Los Angeles Times and the Associated Press reported that border agents sprayed tear gas on migrants near the crossing after some of them attempted to cross the separation wall between the two countries.



Children screamed and coughed in the chaos, a local agency reporter described.



The United States also closed access to its territory through the San Ysidro border crossing for more than three hours last Monday.



According to the CBP, this measure was due to the work to place reinforcement materials in the area where some 50,000 vehicles and 25,000 pedestrians cross daily.



