Charities Call on US to End Support for Saudi-led Coalition in Yemen



Sana'a, Nov 26 (Prensa Latina) Five international organizations have urged the United States Monday to halt its military support for the Saudi Arabian-led coalition fighting Yemeni Hutid rebels and save millions of lives.

The appeal was made through a joint statement issued in this capital by the International Rescue Committee, Oxfam America, CARE U.S., Save the Children and the Norwegian Refugee Council.



The document warns if Washington does not cease its support for the coalition, the United States will also be responsible for what could be Yemen's biggest famine in decades.



The statement adds that 14 million people are at risk of starvation in this country if the warring sides do not change course immediately.



Since March 2015, the coalition led by Saudi Arabia has been waging a war against the Huti people's movement Ansar Allah, a conflict which has left thousands dead.



According to the UN, nearly 14 million people (about half of Yemen's population) could soon be on the edge of hunger.



Data from the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) indicate that more than 400,000 children are at risk of dying from severe acute malnutrition.



