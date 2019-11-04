Iran prepared for next step to reduce nuclear commitments Iran prepared for next step to reduce nuclear commitments Iran prepared for next step to reduce nuclear commitments

Tehran, Nov 4 (Prensa Latina) Ali Akbar Salehi, director of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), toured the Natanz plant on Monday to oversee the measures proposed to reduce commitments to the nuclear deal.

The visit to the plant took place before the 60-day deadline set by the Islamic Republic to take its fourth step of reducing obligations to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).



A year after the United States withdrew from the JCPOA, Iran announced it would begin to reduce its commitments to the deal in accordance with Paragraphs 26 and 36.



So far, Iran has taken three steps that are reversible, according to Tehran, as soon as the European signatories comply with the deal and alleviate the coercive measures imposed on Iran by Washington.



Iranian President Hassan Rouhani will announce the details of the fourth step on Thursday.



Germany, France and the United Kingdom, signatories of the JCPOA, have failed to fulfill their commitments, although they reiterate their support for the deal, and have yet to establish economic mechanisms that diminish the impact of US sanctions on Iran.



