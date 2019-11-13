WHO announces insulin prequalification programme to expand access WHO announces insulin prequalification programme to expand access WHO announces insulin prequalification programme to expand access

13 de noviembre de 2019, 13:17Geneva, Nov 13 (Prensa Latina) The World Health Organization (WHO) today announced the start of the first pilot insulin prequalification program, to expand access to diabetes treatment in low-income countries.

A WHO press release notes that the decision was adopted in the lead up to World Diabetes Day (November 14), and is part of a group of measures to address the growing burden of diabetes in all regions.According to the release, 'Evaluating and prequalifying health products then guides international procurement agencies, such as the Global Fund, Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, and UNICEF, and increasingly countries to make bulk purchases of medicines vaccines, diagnostics and other critical products at lower prices.'As reported, there are currently about 65 million people with type 2 diabetes in need of insulin, but only half can access it due to high prices. 'WHO prequalification of insulin is expected to boost access by increasing the flow of quality-assured products on the international market, providing countries with greater choice and patients with lower prices,' the text readsDespite ample supply, current insulin prices are an obstacle to treatment in most low and middle-income countries. 'Three manufacturers control most of the global market for insulin, setting prices that are prohibitive for many people and countries.'Data collected by WHO between 2016-2019 in 24 countries on four continents showed that human insulin was only available in 61% of health centers, and analogue insulins in 13%. A monthly supply, for example in the case of a Ghanaian worker, costs the equivalent of 5.5 days of salary per month, or 22% of his/her income.There are more than 420 million people with diabetes across the world, which is the 'seventh leading cause of death and a major cause of costly and debilitating complications such as heart attacks, stroke, kidney failure, blindness and lower limb amputations.'People living with type 1 diabetes need insulin to survive and maintain their blood glucose at levels that reduce the risk of common complications such as blindness or kidney failure, while type 2 patients need this medication to control blood glucose when oral medications become less effective as the disease progresses.rly/cg/sus/agp/crc