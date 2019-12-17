Inter-American Commission on Human Rights begins visit to Haiti Inter-American Commission on Human Rights begins visit to Haiti Inter-American Commission on Human Rights begins visit to Haiti

17 de diciembre de 2019, 20:10Port-au-Prince, Dec 17 (Prensa Latina) The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) begins its visit to Haiti today, in response to an invitation from the government.

According to its Executive Secretary, Paulo Abrao, the delegation will conduct inspections and hold meetings with civil society, officials and international organizations to monitor the human rights situation in the country and promote cooperation actions.Later in November, following reports from the United Nations and the National Human Rights Defense Network (RNDDH) on the victims of anti-government protests, the Haitian government invited the organization to investigate alleged police abuses.The UN noted that between September and October, at least 42 people were killed, 19 of them by the forces of law and order, in the midst of intense mobilizations calling for the resignation of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse.For its part, the RNDDH raised the figure to fifty and almost 200 wounded in the context of the demonstrations, which spread throughout almost the entire national territory.In a report released in mid-October, IACHR expressed its concern over the recent increase in acts of violence in the context of the political crisis, and the alleged disproportionate use of force by the police to repress demonstrations.It also urged the authorities to take urgent measures to preserve the lives and safety of inhabitants, as well as to guarantee the work of journalists.rly/cg/abo/agp/ane