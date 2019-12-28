Cuban duo Buena Fe offer concert in Havana Cuban duo Buena Fe offer concert in Havana Cuban duo Buena Fe offer concert in Havana

Cuban duo Buena Fe offer concert in Havana

Havana, Dec 27 (Prensa Latina) The Cuban duo Buena Fe returns today to the stage of the capital's Karl Marx Theater to perform several songs from their most recent album, Carnal.

The band, led by musicians Israel Rojas and Yoel Gonzalez, delighted its fans with the official release of the new album, which took place in the same cultural institution in November.



On this occasion, Buena Fe will offer unreleased versions of the tracks on its album at a second concert to be held tomorrow, at the request of the Cuban public.



The new album, produced by the Musical Recording and Editing Enterprise (EGREM), includes 14 songs loaded with the symbolism and anecdotal characteristics that identify the band.



Founded in 1999, the musical duo has performed on important stages in the Latin American region and is very popular at home.







