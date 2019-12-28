Cuba's first biomass power plant to start operating in January Cuba's first biomass power plant to start operating in January Cuba's first biomass power plant to start operating in January

28 de diciembre de 2019, 0:30Ciego de Avila, Cuba, Dec 28 (Prensa Latina) Cuba's first biomass power plant, built with foreign investment, is now going through its final execution phase and will start operating in early 2020.

Located next to the Ciro Redondo sugar mill, in Ciego de Avila, about 430 kilometers east of Havana, in January the modern plant will carry out the first electricity generation tests synchronized to the national grid.With Chinese technology and executed by the BioPower joint enterprise, the biomass plant will generate 60 megawatts of electricity, 50 percent of the energy consumption of the Ciego de Avila province, stressed its Vice President Carmen Taboada.She explained that the plant will produce clean energy with the use of sugarcane bagasse during the harvest period, while during the rest of the year it will process marabou (sicklebush).The plant will deliver all the electricity needed by the sugar mill for the production of sugar and the rest will contribute to the national grid, which will save the country about 100,000 barrels of oil per year, she pointed out.Meanwhile, the representative of the Cubasolar enterprise in the territory, Ramon Acosta, explained that this biomass power plant will have a great impact on the community because the bagasse waste generated by the sugar mill will be reused and the CO2 emissions will be substantially reduced.The investment at the Ciro Redondo site exceeds 180 million dollars, and constitutes one of the largest works currently being built in Cuba linked to the use of renewable energy sources.rly/cg/omr/mv/nmt