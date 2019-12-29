President of Cuba recalls Fidel Castro's words about unity

// // //


Havana, Dec 29 (Prensa Latina) President Miguel Díaz-Canel recalled today the words of the leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro, about the importance of unity to succeed and have the strength to resist adversity.

The president published the phrase of Fidel in his Twitter account which culminates stating that the Revolution will remain standing despite the pressures.



In another message on that social network, Díaz-Canel shared an opinion article published this Sunday in the local newspaper Juventud Rebelde.



The text highlights the triumphs of the process led by Fidel in Cuba and that reaches its 61st anniversary on January 1.

