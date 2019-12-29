Transport and energy responsible for pollution in Latin America Transport and energy responsible for pollution in Latin America Transport and energy responsible for pollution in Latin America

Mexico, Dec 29 (Prensa Latina) Transport and energy sectors emit two thirds of fossil carbon dioxide and almost 25 percent of greenhouse gases in Latin America, a UN study said today.

In a document circulating in Mexico, considered the country with the greatest environmental pollution in the region, the United Nations Environment Program (PNUMA) warns that emissions could double by 2050 if there is no public policy change.







Carbon Zero, Latin America and the Caribbean 2019, title of the report, indicates that emissions from the energy sector could increase 140 percent (reaching 1,200 million tons) considering that regional electricity demand will almost triple by 2050.







That would make it unfeasible to fulfill the commitment of the Paris Agreement to limit the rise in world temperature below two degrees Celsius.







If a fully renewable energy system is applied to electrify the region's transportation services, the objectives of the agreement could be achieved.







The PNUMA points out that if the decarbonization of the energy matrix and the total electrification of the transport system, which includes maritime and land systems, take place, by 2050 the region could avoid generating one thousand 100 million tons of CO2 and save 621 billion dollars a year.







Other benefits that could be achieved through different energy generation and transportation schemes, the report warns, is the decrease in air pollution in cities, which could avoid 30 billion health expenditures.







It warns that the cost of gradually withdrawing fossil fuel-based power plants before the end of their useful life could be 80 billion dollars throughout the region.







Since 2012 unconventional renewable energies have doubled their participation in the region, and together with hydroelectric power they accounted for almost 54 percent in 2018.







The efforts of several countries to create an environment conducive to the energy transition have ensured more than $ 35 billion in investment in non-conventional renewable energy over the past five years.



