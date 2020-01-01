Central Cuba continues to grow as a tourist destination Central Cuba continues to grow as a tourist destination Central Cuba continues to grow as a tourist destination

Central Cuba continues to grow as a tourist destination

1 de enero de 2020, 0:20Ciego de Avila, Cuba, Jan 1 (Prensa Latina) Jardines del Rey, a tourist destination off the northern shore of this eastern-central Cuban province, continues its growth rate, despite the tightening of the United States blockade against Cuba.

Composed of Cayo Coco, Cayo Guillermo, Cayo Paredon Grande and Cayo Anton Chico, the region has 25 hotels that total more than 9,700 rooms, so it is among the fastest growing destinations in the country in 2019.The Ministry of Tourism delegate in Ciego de Avila, Iyolexis Correa, stressed that Jardines del Rey recently inaugurated two hotels, the Grand Muthu Rainbow and the Cayo Guillermo Resort Kempinski.Correa added that the arrivals of of Polish, Argentinean, Russian and Canadian tourists, the latter with more than 60%, stand out, thanks to an increase in plane capacities, and direct flights from those countries to the Jardines del Rey international airport.During 26 years providing services to international tourists, Jardines del Rey has received more than three million holidaymakers from several nations, with a high percentage of repeat vacationers.Correa explained that the development plan until 2030 includes the construction of 22 hotels on Cayo Coco and Cayo Guillermo, as wll as Cayo Paredon Grande and Cayo Anton Chico, until totaling 20,000 rooms.jg/iff/jcm/nmt