Dominican government banned from inaugurating new public works

Santo Domingo, Jan 3 (Prensa Latina) The Central Electoral Board of the Dominican Republic (JCE) warned today that in compliance with the legal provisions, from January 7, the central government and city halls are banned from inaugurating new public works.

This is established under Law 15-19 of the Electoral Regime, which states that during the 40 days prior to elections, extraordinary social or community support programs are not permitted. Municipal elections will be held on February 16.



In addition, the JCE noted that January 17 is the deadline for the creation, transfer, fusion and locating of polling stations.



The electoral body warned the political parties, groups, movements, and the population that, in compliance with the content of the Organic Law of the Electoral Regime and the 2020 Calendar of Administrative Activities and legal deadlines, the provisions relating to the municipal elections will be strictly complied with during January 2020.







