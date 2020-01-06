Dominican Republic hosts Cuba solidarity rally Dominican Republic hosts Cuba solidarity rally Dominican Republic hosts Cuba solidarity rally

Haina, Dominican Republic, Jan 5 (Prensa Latina) Members of the Cuba Solidarity Campaign in the Dominican Republic held a rally in Haina, in southern San Cristobal province, to commemorate the 61st anniversary of the Cuban Revolution.

The event, organized by the Cuba Solidarity Committee in that region, was chaired by Cuban Ambassador to the Dominican Republic Milagros Carina Soto, and Campaign Coordinator Roberto Payano, who were accompanied by a large group of friends and embassy officials.



Payano, who welcomed the participants and recalled that these meetings have been held for 15 years, took part in the event.



He also congratulated the Cuban people and its leaders for another anniversary of the Revolution, the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples (ICAP), and recalled that the campaign is celebrating its its 30th anniversary anniversary.



For her part, Soto highlighted the friendship that unites Dominicans and Cubans, 'being this meeting an irrefutable example.'



She noted the work done by the Cuba Solidarity Campaign and thanked its historic leaders and youths 'for all the work they do in favor of Cuba, for all that effort, and for all those hours of their lives dedicated to loving and supporting our island.'



