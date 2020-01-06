Cuban president shares report on coup d'état in Bolivia Cuban president shares report on coup d'état in Bolivia Cuban president shares report on coup d'état in Bolivia

Havana, Jan 6 (Prensa Latina) Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Monday shared an article on Twitter on the coup d'état in Bolivia, which shows the manipulation of that issue.

Diaz-Canel posted a report published on the Cubadebate website, which explains through five questions that the coup d'état against President Evo Morales on November 10, 2019, combined military statements and repression with 'the unprecedented action of cyber troops on digital platforms.'



The goal was to generate an alleged consensus aligned with the rhetoric of the United States and the interest of the regional right wing, according to Cuban journalist Rosa Miriam Elizalde, one of the authors of the article.



One of the questions is whether thousands of fake accounts with a common narrative supporting the coup d'état in Bolivia could be created without Twitter realizing immediately.



The affirmative response demonstrates that several studies have documented the creation of thousands of fake accounts during the coup in Bolivia.



The method used to spread false information was hybrid, as it combined the digital actions of real accounts of coup supporters, trolls (cyber troops with authentic accounts aimed at polarizing the conversation), and bots (partially or totally automated accounts), among others.



Bolivia is currently ruled by a de facto government that took power after the coup d'état against President Evo Morales.



