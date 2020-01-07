Cuban president reiterates solidarity with Australia following fires Cuban president reiterates solidarity with Australia following fires Cuban president reiterates solidarity with Australia following fires

Cuban president reiterates solidarity with Australia following fires

Havana, Jan 7 (Prensa Latina) President Miguel Diaz-Canel reiterated Cuba's solidarity with Australia today, where bushfires have caused the loss of six million hectares and the deaths of about twenty people.

The president tweeted that what has happened in Australia is a result of climate change.



In another message, he pointed out that while all living species are fleeing the hell of Australia's bushfires, the US is adding fuel to another terrible fire by placing the world on the brink of war, referring to the tensions between the United States and Iran.



'What is the United Nations for? Fidel Castro wondered more than 40 years ago; today the response is urgent,' Diaz-Canel added on this social network.



The fires affecting Australia are caused by an extreme heat wave, and there have been 25 deaths and some 1,050 homes destroyed.



Roughly 480 million mammals, reptiles, and birds have been affected by the fires of the past days.



Meanwhile, the world is watching the escalation of Washington-Tehran tensions due to the assassination in Iraq of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani by the US.







rly/cg/aph/jha/lbp