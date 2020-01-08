Cuba highlights new judicial defeat of Helms-Burton Act Cuba highlights new judicial defeat of Helms-Burton Act Cuba highlights new judicial defeat of Helms-Burton Act

Havana, Jan 8 (Prensa Latina) Cuba today highlighted the decision of a US judge to dismiss a lawsuit filed against Norwegian Cruise Line under Title III of the Helms-Burton Act.

'Once again a US court judge dismissed a lawsuit based on Title III of the Helms-Burton Act, this time against Norwegian Cruise. The blockade is a violation of international law,' Cuban Foreign Trade and Investment Minister Rodrigo Malmierca posted on Twitter.



Judge Beth Bloom yesterday dismissed the lawsuit in Miami, Florida, with prejudice, which means that the court made a final ruling on the merits of the case and therefore, the plaintiff is barred from bringing another legal action based on the same grounds.



Havana Docks Corp, a company that claims to be the 'rightful owner of certain commercial real estate' in Havana's Port, filed a lawsuit on August 27 against Norwegian Cruise, MSC Cruises and Royal Caribbean for the use of that infrastructure.



A day earlier, the US judge also dismissed the complaint against MSC Cruises on the same grounds.



Passed by the US Congress in 1996, the Helms-Burton Act codifies the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by Washington against Cuba for almost 60 years.







