Taliban and U.S. restart peace talks

Kabul, Jan 17 (Prensa Latina) Delegations from the Taliban movement and the United States began peace negotiations today, Friday, confirmed the spokesman of the ultra-conservative armed organization in Afghanistan, Suhail Shaheen.

He said the talks are taking place in Doha, Qatar, and are led by Taliban leader Abdul Ghani and the US special envoy for Afghan territory, Zalmay Khalilzad.



According to the source, the new round of negotiations, which began after a month's break, aims to sign a ceasefire agreement.



He recalled that both sides took a break from talks on 12 December last, after six days of work, to hold consultations on the suspension of military action in the war.



Shaheen stressed that the Taliban are conditioning the peace process here to the withdrawal of American troops and their allies.



They also insist on agreeing the timetable for the withdrawal of those troops with the Pentagon and not with the Afghan government.



The Taliban have controlled most of Afghanistan since 1996 and their political and religious views preach radical separation of the sexes in public and prohibit women from entering the world of work.







