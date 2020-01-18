Cuba elects governors and vice governors Cuba elects governors and vice governors Cuba elects governors and vice governors

Cuba elects governors and vice governors

18 de enero de 2020, 20:32Havana, Jan 18 (Prensa Latina) The municipal delegates of People's Power elected the governors and vice governors of all 15 provinces on Saturday, on behalf of all Cubans.

Proposed by President Miguel Diaz-Canel, all candidates were elected with more than 93% of votes, and no one won all votes.Prensa Latina transmits the list of governors and vice governors who will hold their posts on February 8:Pinar del RioGovernor: Ruben Ramos MorenoPercentage of votes: 99.44%Vice governor: Niurka Rodriguez HernandezPercentage of votes: 96.61%ArtemisaGovernor: Ricardo Concepcion RodriguezPercentage of votes: 99.10%Vice governor: Yamina Duarte DuartePercentage of votes: 97.59%HavanaGovernor: Reinaldo Garcia ZapataPercentage of votes: 98.24%Vice governor: Yanet Hernandez PerezPercentage of votes: 94.95%MayabequeGovernor: Tamara Valido BenitezPercentage of votes: 94.73%Vice governor: Manuel Aguiar LamasPercentage of votes: 93.67%MatanzasGovernor: Mario Felipe Sabines LorenzoPercentage of votes: 98.00%Vice governor: Marieta Caridad Poey ZamoraPercentage of votes: 96.94%Villa ClaraGovernor: Alberto Lopez DiazPercentage of votes: 98.78%Vice governor: Milaxy Yanet Sanchez ArmasPercentage of votes: 98.47%CienfuegosGovernor: Alexandre Corona QuinteroPercentage of votes: 99.03%Vice governor: Yolexis Rodriguez ArmadaPercentage of votes: 97.86%Sancti SpiritusGovernor: Teresita Romero RodriguezPercentage of votes: 95.00%Vice governor: Frank Osbel Cañizares RodriguezPercentage of votes: 97.81%Ciego de AvilaGovernor: Tomas Alexis Martin VenegasPercentage of votes: 99.63%Vice governor: Ania Rosa Francisco MaldePercentage of votes: 97.25%CamagüeyGovernor: Yoseily Gongora LopezPercentage of votes: 98.24%Vice governor: Carmen Maria Hernandez RequejoPercentage of votes: 97.65%Las TunasGovernor: Jaime Ernesto Chiang VegaPercentage of votes: 99.85%Vice governor: Yelenys Tornet MenendezPercentage of votes: 97.71%HolguinGovernor: Julio Cesar Estupiñan RodriguezPercentage of votes: 97.74%Vice governor: Yunia Perez HernandezPercentage of votes: 95.81%GranmaGovernor: Francisco Alexis Escribano CruzPercentage of votes: 95.69%Vice governor: Yanetsy Terry GutierrezPercentage of votes: 99.68%Santiago de CubaGovernor: Beatriz Johnson UrrutiaPercentage of votes: 99.58%Vice governor: Manuel Falcon HernandezPercentage of votes: 95.76%GuantanamoGovernor: Emilio Matos MosquedaPercentage of votes: 99.83%Vice governor: Alis Azahares TorreblancaPercentage of votes: 98.81%jg/rgh/ro