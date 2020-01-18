Cuba elects governors and vice governors
18 de enero de 2020, 20:32Havana, Jan 18 (Prensa Latina) The municipal delegates of People's Power elected the governors and vice governors of all 15 provinces on Saturday, on behalf of all Cubans.
Proposed by President Miguel Diaz-Canel, all candidates were elected with more than 93% of votes, and no one won all votes.
Prensa Latina transmits the list of governors and vice governors who will hold their posts on February 8:
Pinar del Rio
Governor: Ruben Ramos Moreno
Percentage of votes: 99.44%
Vice governor: Niurka Rodriguez Hernandez
Percentage of votes: 96.61%
Artemisa
Governor: Ricardo Concepcion Rodriguez
Percentage of votes: 99.10%
Vice governor: Yamina Duarte Duarte
Percentage of votes: 97.59%
Havana
Governor: Reinaldo Garcia Zapata
Percentage of votes: 98.24%
Vice governor: Yanet Hernandez Perez
Percentage of votes: 94.95%
Mayabeque
Governor: Tamara Valido Benitez
Percentage of votes: 94.73%
Vice governor: Manuel Aguiar Lamas
Percentage of votes: 93.67%
Matanzas
Governor: Mario Felipe Sabines Lorenzo
Percentage of votes: 98.00%
Vice governor: Marieta Caridad Poey Zamora
Percentage of votes: 96.94%
Villa Clara
Governor: Alberto Lopez Diaz
Percentage of votes: 98.78%
Vice governor: Milaxy Yanet Sanchez Armas
Percentage of votes: 98.47%
Cienfuegos
Governor: Alexandre Corona Quintero
Percentage of votes: 99.03%
Vice governor: Yolexis Rodriguez Armada
Percentage of votes: 97.86%
Sancti Spiritus
Governor: Teresita Romero Rodriguez
Percentage of votes: 95.00%
Vice governor: Frank Osbel Cañizares Rodriguez
Percentage of votes: 97.81%
Ciego de Avila
Governor: Tomas Alexis Martin Venegas
Percentage of votes: 99.63%
Vice governor: Ania Rosa Francisco Malde
Percentage of votes: 97.25%
Camagüey
Governor: Yoseily Gongora Lopez
Percentage of votes: 98.24%
Vice governor: Carmen Maria Hernandez Requejo
Percentage of votes: 97.65%
Las Tunas
Governor: Jaime Ernesto Chiang Vega
Percentage of votes: 99.85%
Vice governor: Yelenys Tornet Menendez
Percentage of votes: 97.71%
Holguin
Governor: Julio Cesar Estupiñan Rodriguez
Percentage of votes: 97.74%
Vice governor: Yunia Perez Hernandez
Percentage of votes: 95.81%
Granma
Governor: Francisco Alexis Escribano Cruz
Percentage of votes: 95.69%
Vice governor: Yanetsy Terry Gutierrez
Percentage of votes: 99.68%
Santiago de Cuba
Governor: Beatriz Johnson Urrutia
Percentage of votes: 99.58%
Vice governor: Manuel Falcon Hernandez
Percentage of votes: 95.76%
Guantanamo
Governor: Emilio Matos Mosqueda
Percentage of votes: 99.83%
Vice governor: Alis Azahares Torreblanca
Percentage of votes: 98.81%
