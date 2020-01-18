// // //


  1. Home Page

Cuba elects governors and vice governors

Cuba elects governors and vice governors

Cuba elects governors and vice governors

18 de enero de 2020, 20:32Havana, Jan 18 (Prensa Latina) The municipal delegates of People's Power elected the governors and vice governors of all 15 provinces on Saturday, on behalf of all Cubans.

Proposed by President Miguel Diaz-Canel, all candidates were elected with more than 93% of votes, and no one won all votes.

Prensa Latina transmits the list of governors and vice governors who will hold their posts on February 8:

Pinar del Rio

Governor: Ruben Ramos Moreno

Percentage of votes: 99.44%

Vice governor: Niurka Rodriguez Hernandez

Percentage of votes: 96.61%

Artemisa

Governor: Ricardo Concepcion Rodriguez

Percentage of votes: 99.10%

Vice governor: Yamina Duarte Duarte

Percentage of votes: 97.59%

Havana

Governor: Reinaldo Garcia Zapata

Percentage of votes: 98.24%

Vice governor: Yanet Hernandez Perez

Percentage of votes: 94.95%

Mayabeque

Governor: Tamara Valido Benitez

Percentage of votes: 94.73%

Vice governor: Manuel Aguiar Lamas

Percentage of votes: 93.67%

Matanzas

Governor: Mario Felipe Sabines Lorenzo

Percentage of votes: 98.00%

Vice governor: Marieta Caridad Poey Zamora

Percentage of votes: 96.94%

Villa Clara

Governor: Alberto Lopez Diaz

Percentage of votes: 98.78%

Vice governor: Milaxy Yanet Sanchez Armas

Percentage of votes: 98.47%

Cienfuegos

Governor: Alexandre Corona Quintero

Percentage of votes: 99.03%

Vice governor: Yolexis Rodriguez Armada

Percentage of votes: 97.86%

Sancti Spiritus

Governor: Teresita Romero Rodriguez

Percentage of votes: 95.00%

Vice governor: Frank Osbel Cañizares Rodriguez

Percentage of votes: 97.81%

Ciego de Avila

Governor: Tomas Alexis Martin Venegas

Percentage of votes: 99.63%

Vice governor: Ania Rosa Francisco Malde

Percentage of votes: 97.25%

Camagüey

Governor: Yoseily Gongora Lopez

Percentage of votes: 98.24%

Vice governor: Carmen Maria Hernandez Requejo

Percentage of votes: 97.65%

Las Tunas

Governor: Jaime Ernesto Chiang Vega

Percentage of votes: 99.85%

Vice governor: Yelenys Tornet Menendez

Percentage of votes: 97.71%

Holguin

Governor: Julio Cesar Estupiñan Rodriguez

Percentage of votes: 97.74%

Vice governor: Yunia Perez Hernandez

Percentage of votes: 95.81%

Granma

Governor: Francisco Alexis Escribano Cruz

Percentage of votes: 95.69%

Vice governor: Yanetsy Terry Gutierrez

Percentage of votes: 99.68%

Santiago de Cuba

Governor: Beatriz Johnson Urrutia

Percentage of votes: 99.58%

Vice governor: Manuel Falcon Hernandez

Percentage of votes: 95.76%

Guantanamo

Governor: Emilio Matos Mosqueda

Percentage of votes: 99.83%

Vice governor: Alis Azahares Torreblanca

Percentage of votes: 98.81%

jg/rgh/ro
Temas Relacionados:
  1. Home Page

By the minute Most read


Highlights

with-elections-of-governors-cuba-improves-democracy-without-pressure

With elections of governors, Cuba improves democracy without pressure

With elections of governors, Cuba improves democracy without pressure

With elections of governors, Cuba improves democracy without pressure


cuban-cyclist-arlenis-sierra-ranks-15th-in-down-under-race

Cuban cyclist Arlenis Sierra ranks 15th in Down Under race

Cuban cyclist Arlenis Sierra ranks 15th in Down Under race

Cuban cyclist Arlenis Sierra ranks 15th in Down Under race


cuban-and-chinese-children-honor-jose-marti

Cuban and Chinese children honor Jose Marti

Cuban and Chinese children honor Jose Marti

Cuban and Chinese children honor Jose Marti


cabrisas-visit-ratifies-strengthening-of-cuba-france-ties

Cabrisas' visit ratifies strengthening of Cuba-France ties

Cabrisas' visit ratifies strengthening of Cuba-France ties

Cabrisas' visit ratifies strengthening of Cuba-France ties


syrian-army-bombs-terrorists-in-aleppo

Syrian Army bombs terrorists in Aleppo

Syrian Army bombs terrorists in Aleppo

Syrian Army bombs terrorists in Aleppo


caricom-and-the-european-union-to-discuss-regional-trade

CARICOM and the European Union to discuss regional trade

CARICOM and the European Union to discuss regional trade

CARICOM and the European Union to discuss regional trade









AVN ABI Xinhua Fidel, soldado de las ideas VNA La voz del sandinismo