Venezuela and Cuba united despite US blockade

Caracas, Jan 22 (Prensa Latina) Venezuela and Cuba are united by unbreakable ties of cooperation and brotherhood, in spite of the economic blockade imposed by the United States against both countries, said Cuban National Assembly representative Orlando Gutierrez today.

On the occasion of the World Meeting against Imperialism, which began on Wednesday at the Alba Caracas Hotel, Gutierrez highlighted the solidarity between the two nations, which is reinforced by the Comprehensive Cooperation Agreement, signed in 2000 by Commander Hugo Chavez (1954-2013) and leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro (1926-2016).



In this sense, he told Prensa Latina about the collaboration in the field of health, with free and quality services, in addition to the achievements in education, sports and culture, which is translated into benefits for both peoples.



Gutierrez assured that the Cuban delegation attending the event against imperialism intends to enhance solidarity with the Venezuelan people, against the aggressions to which the Bolivarian nation is subjected from the media point of view and the economic war.



'This world meeting is a favorable space to fight for all that unites the peoples of the world and against all that divides us, as well as to denounce the blockade imposed by the United States against Cuba and Venezuela,' emphasized the delegate from the Caribbean island.



In this regard, he stressed the importance of maintaining unity for the victory of ideas and called for solidarity both with Venezuela and with other fair causes, including denouncing the outrage against the Palestinian people.







