Insecurity rise in Haiti' denounced

Port-au-Prince, Jan 29 (Prensa Latina) The National Human Rights Defense Network (RNDDH) denounced this Wednesday the rise in Haiti's insecurity and described the situation as intolerable.

Pierre Esperance, executive director of the organization, criticized that armed gangs operate in the metropolitan region of the capital with impunity, and suggested their convenience with some authorities.



Such situation is intolerable; the human rights defender insisted and pointed out that a solution must challenge the whole society.



In recent years, the country experiences a constant increase in insecurity, exacerbated by the social and economic crisis, loss of thousands of jobs and political struggles.



Experts underscore that gangs expanded their control areas, especially in Port-au-Prince, and other main cities, despite police work.



On Tuesday, Haitian President Jovenel Moïse reiterated his promise to fight against this scourge that caused hundreds of deaths in 2019.



'Soon the intellectual authors of the banditry and the accomplices of criminals will be arrested by the police,' assured the president during an act of delivering checks to working women.



Similarly, he encouraged youngsters with illegal weapons to contact the National Commission on Disarmament, Demobilization and Reintegration (DDR), which has been in operation since last February.



At the end of 2019, the commission revealed that half a million illegal weapons circulate in Haiti that enter the territory irregularly by sea and its trade is controlled by the private sector.



