// // //


  1. Home Page

Political negotiations restart to solve Haitian crisis

Political negotiations restart to solve Haitian crisis

Political negotiations restart to solve Haitian crisis

Port-au-Prince, Jan 29 (Prensa Latina) Political negotiations to resolve the current crisis in Haiti should resume today, after a month-long pause, confirmed Line Balthazar, president of the ruling Tet Kale party.

According to the politician, they will analyse the country's situation and try to reach a concerted agreement on core issues such as insecurity, governance and the formation of a new executive.

However, he said, their objective is to solve the crisis, which does not necessarily mean the government's formation.

Last December, allies and hostiles to the current presidency took part in two days of discussions mediated by the Papal Nuncio and the United Nations, which were welcomed by the parties, even though they did not conclude with any concrete agreement.

It turned out to be the first rapprochement between supporters and government opponents, during the socio-political crisis that Haiti is going through, and they announced the intention to bring representative sectors of society together.

At that time, the meeting was attended by signatories of the Marriot Agreement, which last November proposed the installation of a transitional government and reforms to the constitution, and the Kinam Agreement, which are close to the current administration.

sus/abo/mem/ane
Temas Relacionados:
  1. Home Page

By the minute Most read


Highlights

farc-in-colombia-we-remain-faithfully-committed-to-peace

FARC in Colombia: we remain faithfully committed to peace

FARC in Colombia: we remain faithfully committed to peace

FARC in Colombia: we remain faithfully committed to peace


trump-announces-controversial-peace-plan-agreed-only-with-israel

Trump announces controversial peace plan agreed only with Israel

Trump announces controversial peace plan agreed only with Israel

Trump announces controversial peace plan agreed only with Israel


paho-alerts-the-americas-to-proliferation-of-coronavirus-cases

PAHO alerts the Americas to proliferation of coronavirus cases

PAHO alerts the Americas to proliferation of coronavirus cases

PAHO alerts the Americas to proliferation of coronavirus cases


iguala-mass-kidnaping-case-to-be-reviewed-in-mexico

Iguala mass kidnaping case to be reviewed in Mexico

Iguala mass kidnaping case to be reviewed in Mexico

Iguala mass kidnaping case to be reviewed in Mexico


fmln-to-support-law-that-guarantees-justice-to-war-victims

FMLN to support law that guarantees justice to war victims

FMLN to support law that guarantees justice to war victims

FMLN to support law that guarantees justice to war victims


bodies-of-posible-victims-of-us-invasion-of-panama-found

Bodies of posible victims of US invasion of Panama found

Bodies of posible victims of US invasion of Panama found

Bodies of posible victims of US invasion of Panama found









AVN ABI Xinhua Fidel, soldado de las ideas VNA La voz del sandinismo