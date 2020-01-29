Political negotiations restart to solve Haitian crisis Political negotiations restart to solve Haitian crisis Political negotiations restart to solve Haitian crisis

Political negotiations restart to solve Haitian crisis

Port-au-Prince, Jan 29 (Prensa Latina) Political negotiations to resolve the current crisis in Haiti should resume today, after a month-long pause, confirmed Line Balthazar, president of the ruling Tet Kale party.

According to the politician, they will analyse the country's situation and try to reach a concerted agreement on core issues such as insecurity, governance and the formation of a new executive.



However, he said, their objective is to solve the crisis, which does not necessarily mean the government's formation.



Last December, allies and hostiles to the current presidency took part in two days of discussions mediated by the Papal Nuncio and the United Nations, which were welcomed by the parties, even though they did not conclude with any concrete agreement.



It turned out to be the first rapprochement between supporters and government opponents, during the socio-political crisis that Haiti is going through, and they announced the intention to bring representative sectors of society together.



At that time, the meeting was attended by signatories of the Marriot Agreement, which last November proposed the installation of a transitional government and reforms to the constitution, and the Kinam Agreement, which are close to the current administration.



sus/abo/mem/ane