Cuban president praises university of western province

30 de enero de 2020, 17:27Havana, Jan. 30 (Prensa Latina) Cuba's President Miguel Diaz-Canel praised on Thursday the University of Artemisa, and called on professors and students to become the innovation leaders of its province.

At the meeting in the center of higher education, located over 50 kilometers west of Havana, several ministers intervened to inform about the link and common interests between domestic economy and the university.Diaz-Canel arrived at the university to learn about and encourage the use of science and research in production and territorial solutions.As part of the government visit, the president toured the Mariel thermoelectric plant, in which he assessed an investment with Russian support to increase generation capacity in 2023.He visited the Rene Arcay cement factory also located in Mariel and oriented to advance in installing photovoltaic panels in this manufacturing center, to reduce energy consumption, provide energy to the country and reduce costs.Likewise, he went to the polyclinic of Mariel, which was recently rehabilitated to increase health services from 25 to 36 specialties, including those of minor surgery, specialized laboratory, endoscopy and menstrual regulation.The facility has 40 beds of general medicine, 27 beds for the maternity area, two beds for therapy and the same number for observing patients, among other services.rly/omr/mv/ro