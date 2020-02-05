Cuban health authorities insist on the danger posed by marijuana Cuban health authorities insist on the danger posed by marijuana Cuban health authorities insist on the danger posed by marijuana

5 de febrero de 2020, 0:30Havana, Feb 5 (Prensa Latina) The Ministry of Health of Cuba insists on the risks and hazards for human being posed by the consumption of marijuana.

The problems brought about by the entry to the organism of Delta-9 tetrahirocannabinol, the main of the active ingredients of marijuana and hashish, include mood disorders, toxic reactions and a high degree of anxiety.The fact that this drug affects the central nervous system, and the peak of its usage takes place late in the teenage years, when the brain and the reproductive system are still in full development, constitutes an element of great concern among health professionals, who alert of its harmful effects.According to an article released by the Ministry of Health, marijuana affects most importantly the brain, the heart, the cardiovascular system and the lungs.For instance, marijuana affects the heart augmenting the heart rate, making it a dangerous drug for individuals with a pre-existing heart condition.The article adds that the reality is that scientific studies and life stories report the relation between the use of marijuana and the neuronal atrophy in specific areas of the brain, involved in memorization, learning and self-control.rly/llp/rgh/joe