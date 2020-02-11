Dominican elections to receive 118 international observers Dominican elections to receive 118 international observers Dominican elections to receive 118 international observers



Santo Domingo, Feb 11 (Prensa Latina) The Dominican Central Electral Board (JCE) informed that the Dominican Republic will receive 118 international observers from 20 countries during the February 16 municipal elections.

The International Election Observation Mission will consist of 40 representatives of the Inter-American Union of Electoral Organizations (UNIORE), 24 members of the Organization of American States (OAS), six from the International Foundation for Electoral Systems (IFES) and six from the Latin American Council of Electoral Experts.About 15 academics and experts, seven members of the Association of World Election Bodies and 20 members of the Diplomatic Staff are also included on the list. Five representatives of the Central American Parliament and 21 from political parties will also participate as international guests. Counties such as Argentina, Belgium, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Haiti, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Puerto Rico, Republic from Korea, Uruguay and the United States will accompany the Dominican Republic in this electoral process.The information stated that UNIORE will be headed by Marcos Baños, Counselor of Mexico's National Electoral Institute, while the OAS mission will be led by former Chilean President Eduardo Frei.sus/iff/mem/ema