Outstanding Cuban cinema editor Nelson Rodriguez passed away

Outstanding Cuban cinema editor Nelson Rodriguez passed away

Havana, Feb 13 (Prensa Latina) Cuban editor, screenwriter and professor Nelson Rodriguez, who was awarded with the 2007 National Film Prize, passed away at the age of 82.

The website of the Cuban Film Institute (ICAIC), Cubacine, published on Wednesday a note recognizing the legacy of who knew how to transgress the art of edition and become one of the most active members of Cuban cinema.



According to the text, just mentioning his work as editor in the films 'Memorias del subdesarrollo' (Memories of Underdevelopment) by Tomas Gutierrez Alea, 1968, 'La primera carga al machete' (The First Machete Charge) by Manuel Octavio Gomez, 1969, and 'Lucia' by Humberto Solas, 1968, would be enough; but Rodriguez went further and managed to extend his art to other Latin American nations.



He taught workshops and master classes about his specialty in several Latin American and European countries and, for years, he was editing professor at the International School of Film and Television (EICTV), located in San Antonio de los Baños.



In 2007, Rodriguez won the National Film Award, in Havana, in recognition of his long and fruitful career as editor, screenwriter and co-director.



