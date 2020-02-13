// // //


Cuba, a safe country for tourism

Cuba, a safe country for tourism

Cuba, a safe country for tourism

13 de febrero de 2020, 13:2Havana, Feb 13 (Prensa Latina) Cuba is a safe country for doing tourism, national daily Granma highlights on Thursday in a story that analyizes how the industry goes at times of increased hostility by the US Government.

The newspaper points out that Cuba is recognized worldwide as a safe tourist destination, and stresses out its people's hospitality.



According to the article, these characteristics make it deserving of the Excellence prize, awarded during the 38th International Tourism Fair, in Madrid, Spain.



The pressures, which have worsened since 2017, have the purpose of damaging the sector's development.



Mainly, the restructions and other hostile measures affect travels, services, operations and logistics. According to estimates, 35% of the yearly visitors to Cuba could be US citizens, were it not for the blockade.



However, the newspaper points out that the pressure does not discourage the country, since it insists on perfecting and expanding its touristic offers, confirming the interest and respect towards it from business representatives all over the world.



