Cuba, Haiti to strengthen cooperation in the educational area

13 de febrero de 2020, 15:22Port-au-Prince, Feb 13 (Prensa Latina) Cuba and Haiti will strengthen their ties of cooperation in the educational area, Luis Castillo, ambassador of Cuba, confirmed this Thursday to Prensa Latina.

The diplomat held a meeting with Pierre Josue Argenor Cadet, Minister of Education and Vocational Training, and both agreed to pay special attention to the functioning of the Secretary of State for Literacy.Cadet also renewed his willingness to work in conjunction to continue Haitian-Cuban cooperation for the population's sake.In 2016, the ministries of Education of both nations signed a collaboration agreement to carry out programs developed by advisors from Cuba.With the methods 'Yo sí puedo' (Yes, I can) and 'Aprann,' Cuban professionals also pursue incorporating participants in the social and economic life of the country.Since 1999 up to now, Cuba has been maintaining a brigade of teachers to advise the teaching of almost 500,000 people in this country.According to data from the United Nations (2016), Haiti has an illiteracy rate of almost 80 percent of the total population, considered the highest in the continent, which makes the sector one of the priorities for the current administration.sus/omr/rgh/ane