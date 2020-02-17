COPPPAL concerned about suspension of Dominican elections COPPPAL concerned about suspension of Dominican elections COPPPAL concerned about suspension of Dominican elections

COPPPAL concerned about suspension of Dominican elections

17 de febrero de 2020, 14:29Santo Domingo, Feb 17 (Prensa Latina) The Electoral Observatory of the Permanent Conference of Political Parties of Latin America and the Caribbean (COPPPAL) expressed on Monday its concern about the suspension of the municipal elections in the Dominican Republic.

Through a statement to which Prensa Latina had access, the regional organization expressed that events like these endanger the democratic institutionality of the country, especially when general and congressional elections will be held in May.In a political context marked by strong inter-party tension that has as a precedent the primary elections of October last year, the failure of an electoral process due to technical errors is very harmful to the political and democratic life of the nation, it added.'Although the COPPPAL Electoral Observatory could not participate as observers because it was not accredited by the Central Electoral Board (JCE), we are available to cooperate with our technical teams for the presidential elections in order to work for the legitimacy and transparency of the process.Likewise, the Conference recalled that during the primaries, difficulties were noted in the implementation of the automated vote and the parties requested an audit of the system before implementing it, something that was not done since the Board argued that no one showed up at the international tender to carry out such an audit.