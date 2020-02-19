Cuban officials make emphasis on efficiency and quality of investment Cuban officials make emphasis on efficiency and quality of investment Cuban officials make emphasis on efficiency and quality of investment

Cuban officials make emphasis on efficiency and quality of investment

Havana, Feb 19 (Prensa Latina) Officials from the Ministry of Economy and Planning (MEP) agreed here on the importance of the quality and efficiency of investments, which is the foundation for the country's development.

On the TV program Mesa Redonda (Round Table) on Tuesday, MEP Deputy Minister Adonis Nuñez referred to the transcendence of working prior to investments to conceive them, fund them and study their impact on the economy.



He pointed out that the process has evolved in Cuba positively after a group of measures were taken at different levels to decide where to invest according to guidelines from the Government.



Nuñez noted the need for diversification in the economy, because it generates exports and reduces imports, and improves the infrastructure and production. Among the main investments underway, he mentioned the modernization of steel production and the construction of a cement factory.



He said that Cuba currently invests 10-20% of its Gross Domestic Product (GDP), and pointed out that the housing program is one of the most important, due to its social impact.



jg/jha/rs