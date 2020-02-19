Cuba expresses condolences over Marcelino Dos Santos's death Cuba expresses condolences over Marcelino Dos Santos's death Cuba expresses condolences over Marcelino Dos Santos's death

Cuba expresses condolences over Marcelino Dos Santos's death

Havana, Feb 19 (Prensa Latina) Cuban Deputy Prime Minister Ines

Maria Chapman on Tuesday signed the book of condolences opened at the Embassy of Mozambique in Havana, due to the death of Mozambican National Hero Marcelino Dos Santos.



We feel in our hearts the regrettable event of his death and on behalf of the Cuban people and Government we express our gratitude for all the friendship he offered Cuba, and our deep condolences.



The book of condolences was also signed by Deputy Foreign Minister Anayansi Rodriguez and Ambassador Gisela Garcia, director of the Sub-Saharan Africa Department at the Cuban Foreign Ministry.



For his part, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel wrote on his Twitter account, 'We join the condolences to the people and Government of Mozambique due to the death of Comrade Marcelino Dos Santos.'



The Mozambican political leader died on February 11 at the age of 90. He founded the ruling Liberation Front of Mozambique in 1962, and maintained a strong friendship with the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro.



jg/jha/evm