// // //


  1. Home Page

Mexico to host trade and investment exhibition in Cuba

Mexico to host trade and investment exhibition in Cuba

Mexico to host trade and investment exhibition in Cuba

Havana, Feb 20 (Prensa Latina) Nearly 70 Cuban companies will participate in an exhibition on trade and investment on the island from March 4 to 6 in Mexico, an official source said today.

The announcement was made on Twitter by the Cuban Foreign Trade and Investment Minister, Rodrigo Malmierca.

The exhibition 'Cuba in Mexico 2020' is sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce of the Caribbean nation and aims to explore investment opportunities in tourism, education, energy, science, technology and environment, among other sectors.

The event is hosted by the Cuban embassy and the Mexican Council of Foreign Trade, Investment and Technology, according to the website of the Foreign Ministry of this country.

During the event, commercial products and services will be shown, and presentations, conferences, panels, business meetings and other activities of commercial interest will also be held.

sus/abo/mem/rob
Temas Relacionados:
  1. Home Page

By the minute Most read


Highlights

lopez-obrador-confirms-crude-oil-production-by-italian-company-eni

Lopez Obrador confirms crude oil production by Italian company ENI

Lopez Obrador confirms crude oil production by Italian company ENI

Lopez Obrador confirms crude oil production by Italian company ENI


syria-rejects-attack-by-the-turkish-army-and-extremist-groups

Syria rejects attack by the Turkish army and extremist groups

Syria rejects attack by the Turkish army and extremist groups

Syria rejects attack by the Turkish army and extremist groups


colombia-movement-reaffirms-commitment-to-peace

Colombia Movement reaffirms commitment to peace

Colombia Movement reaffirms commitment to peace

Colombia Movement reaffirms commitment to peace


india-congratulates-afghan-president-ghani-for-his-reelection

India congratulates Afghan President Ghani for his reelection

India congratulates Afghan President Ghani for his reelection

India congratulates Afghan President Ghani for his reelection


fao-alerts-on-acute-famine-threat-in-south-sudan

FAO alerts on acute famine threat in South Sudan

FAO alerts on acute famine threat in South Sudan

FAO alerts on acute famine threat in South Sudan


cuba-thanks-caricom-for-condemning-the-us-blockade

Cuba thanks CARICOM for condemning the US blockade

Cuba thanks CARICOM for condemning the US blockade

Cuba thanks CARICOM for condemning the US blockade









AVN ABI Xinhua Fidel, soldado de las ideas VNA La voz del sandinismo