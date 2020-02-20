Mexico to host trade and investment exhibition in Cuba Mexico to host trade and investment exhibition in Cuba Mexico to host trade and investment exhibition in Cuba

Havana, Feb 20 (Prensa Latina) Nearly 70 Cuban companies will participate in an exhibition on trade and investment on the island from March 4 to 6 in Mexico, an official source said today.

The announcement was made on Twitter by the Cuban Foreign Trade and Investment Minister, Rodrigo Malmierca.



The exhibition 'Cuba in Mexico 2020' is sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce of the Caribbean nation and aims to explore investment opportunities in tourism, education, energy, science, technology and environment, among other sectors.



The event is hosted by the Cuban embassy and the Mexican Council of Foreign Trade, Investment and Technology, according to the website of the Foreign Ministry of this country.



During the event, commercial products and services will be shown, and presentations, conferences, panels, business meetings and other activities of commercial interest will also be held.



