Puerto Rican government is silent on cruise ship claim

Puerto Rican government is silent on cruise ship claim

San Juan, Feb 20 (Prensa Latina) The Puerto Rican government is silent on Thursday about the claim of four cruise companies interested in managing the San Juan tourist docks, instead of giving it to two corporate groups.

The companies sent a letter to Governor Wanda Vazquez Garced more than a month ago expressing their interest in investing in the repair of the docks, given the fiscal insufficiency of the Puerto Rican government, instead of creating a corporate monopoly that would result in the increase of the cost for the rights to dock.



Executives of Carnival Coportation & PLC, MSC Cruises, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings and Royal Caribbean Cruises, remember in the January 16 letter that their passengers' visits allows to inject annually about more than US$200 million to the Puerto Rican economy.



The four companies, which control 95% of cruise ships traffic on this Caribbean island, are convinced that they are the right option to make the necessary improvements to optimize the tourist docks in San Juan.



Tourism specialist Daphne Barbeito said at a press briefing that shipping companies are a justified afraid that the costs per passenger will increase if a monopoly is established for control docks over the next decades.



The Port Authority, which maintains a secrecy regarding the privatization process, has recognized that it is promoting a Public-Private Partnership with the Global Ports Holding company to manage all San Juan Bay docks, where a multi-million dollar investment will be carried out.



