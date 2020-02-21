Haiti: a political agreement is still possible Haiti: a political agreement is still possible Haiti: a political agreement is still possible

21 de febrero de 2020, 10:40Port-Au-Prince, Feb 21 (Prensa Latina) The Civil Society Initiative assured a political agreement in Haiti is still possible, despite recent failures in the negotiations between the country's different parties.

Rosny Deroches, director of the organization, pointed out the feasibility of forming a government of consensus and national unity, capable of easing the complex sociopolitical and economical situation the country suffers.Dercohes assured to the Alter Presse multi-platform that the Head of State Jovenel Moïse must address the complicated question of a reduction in his mandate, despite the president having rejected publicly this option.However, Deroches considers essential reaching an agreement on the governance, which would allow boosting development and unblocking the economy.For his part, Clarens Renois, coordinator for the National Union of Reintegration, insisted on the necessity to continue dialogue 'to avoid a greater division in the country'.Its breakup could worsen the crisis and have grave social consequences, said Renois.The moderate opposition, members of the Civil Society and government representatives met late in January in the Apostolic Nunciature for political talks.After three days, the talks got bogged down upon reaching the point of the Head of State, when his representatives refused to shorten the period, quoting the Constitution's dispositions.sus/llp/mem/ane