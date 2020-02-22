Haitian police put pressure on to achieve their demands Haitian police put pressure on to achieve their demands Haitian police put pressure on to achieve their demands

Haitian police put pressure on to achieve their demands

Port-au-Prince, Feb 22 (Prensa Latina) Police officers who in the last week were involved in several protests in this capital gave the Haitian authorities until Satuday to comply with their demands.

Yanick Joseph, proclaimed as the coordinator of the police union that has not yet been authorized, told a local radio station that the violence of the last few days could only be the beginning, if the political leaders do not take their demands into account.



'As far as we know, the 16,000-strong police force will wait until Sunday before turning everything upside down,' Joseph told Radio Metropole.



This week, hundreds of troops took to the streets again to demand better working conditions, joining unions and salary increases, in the fourth mobilization of this kind since the end of October.



In the context of the protests, the stands and floats of the carnivals, scheduled to start next Sunday, were burned. Protesters also set fire to the offices of the lawyer and chairman of the Je Klere Foundation, Samuel Madistin, who had told the press that the police trade union was illegal.



In the same way, members of the police exchanged fire in front of the General Direction of the Police, and seized vehicles to block some arteries of the capital.



The authorities also expelled five officers, including Yanick Joseph, whom they accused of sedition. However, they announced the creation of a commission to analyze the claims.



On Friday, President Jovenel Moïse said on social media that they would improve the working conditions of police officers, and assured that he listened to the union's demands and understood the effort they made daily.



However, Joseph declared that the police union leadership refuses to talk to anyone who is considered to be of a 'questionable character', and insisted that they would negotiate the reinstatement of the dismissed policemen and the formalization of the union.



mh/abo/tgj/ane