Cuban experts participate in UNESCO climate change forum

24 de febrero de 2020, 9:4

Paris, Feb 24 (Prensa Latina) Cuban specialists are in the french capital to participate in the 52nd Session of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), which UNESCO will hold from February 24th to 28th.

Celso Pazos, Director General of the Cuban Meteorological Institute, and Ramon Richs, Director of the World Economy Research Center, integrate the mechanism created in 1988 to make integral assessments on the scientific, technical and socio-economical knowledge on climate change, its causes, possible repercussions and response strategies.



The opening ceremony of the forum will include addresses by UNESCO's Director General, Audrey Azoulay, and the executive director of the United Nations Environment Programme, Inger Andersen.



After the start of IPCC-52, a panel will session with the title of 'Planet in Danger: Transforming the Course of Climate Action'



Members of the Permanent Mission of Cuba to UNESCO will participate in the plenary sessions, including the ambassador of Cuba, Yahima Esquivel.



Scientists and experts insist on the urgency of world leaders being more ambitious in the face of the prevailing threat, which includes phenomena with unprecedented severity and frequency, such as droughts, hurricanes, heat waves and fires, particularly those that have hit Australia and the Amazon rainforest.







