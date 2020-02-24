Neither threats nor sanctions will prevent Cuba from progressing Neither threats nor sanctions will prevent Cuba from progressing Neither threats nor sanctions will prevent Cuba from progressing

Neither threats nor sanctions will prevent Cuba from progressing

24 de febrero de 2020

Havana, Fe 24 (Prensa Latina) President Miguel Diaz-Canel said on his Twitter account that neither threats nor sanctions nor pressure from the United States against Cuba 'will prevent us from continuing to grow and progress by creating'.

The Cuban president noted on Saturday, at the meeting to review the work of the Ministry of Finance and Prices in 2019, that Washington 'will continue to turn the screw and we will continue to resist, progress and win with emancipating and original solutions.'



As an example, he mentioned the efforts by the US to prevent, since last year, the arrival of oil in Cuba, and its financial persecution, which 'we feel every day'.



We have worked with 50-60% of the usual amount of fuel, which has slowed down the country's economic activity, Diaz-Canel stressed.



The initiatives we have adopted in light of the situation made the damage to the population be as little as possible, he underlined.



The head of State also condemned the White House's campaign to smear Cuba is such fields as tourism and medical services, and even noted that the US Government pressured several countries to try to stop Cuba's medical collaboration.



In the light of that adverse situation, the president insisted on working on the domestic potentialities to boost the national socioeconomic development.



We must increase our volumes of exports, increase saving, fight theft and tax evasion, he noted.



In that regard, he called to foster national production, change the methodology to create the prices of goods and services, and improve accountability, which he considered essential in the economic analysis.



