Cuba denounces US attack on its medical cooperation at WHO

24 de febrero de 2020, 9:22 Geneva, Switzerland, Feb 24 (Prensa Latina) Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez on Monday denounced at a meeting with the general director of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the United States' efforts to sabotage Cuba's medical cooperation.

At the meeting, held in the framework of the high-level segment of the 43rd session of the Human Rights Council, being held in this city, Rodriguez noted that Washington's aggressiveness in the sector deprives millions of human beings in the world of receiving high-quality medical care.

Cuba currently has nearly 30,000 doctors and healthcare professionals in 65 countries in several continents, despite the crusade by the administration of President Donald Trump to hinder their humanitarian work.

Smear campaigns and pressure on the receiving countries have been part of Washington's arsenal over the past two years against Cuba's medical collaboration, Rodriguez told Ghebreyesus.

During the meeting, the two parties highlighted the ties between Cuba and the WHO, and their will to strengthen them.

Rodriguez arrived on Sunday in Geneva, where his busy agenda includes speeches at the Human Rights Council.

