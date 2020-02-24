President of Cuba extolls José Martí on national date President of Cuba extolls José Martí on national date President of Cuba extolls José Martí on national date



Havana, Feb 24 (Prensa Latina) The President of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, today praised the figure of National Hero José Martí, in commemoration of the 125th anniversary of the restart of the independence war against Spanish colonialism on the island.

One hundred and 25 years have passed since the beginning of the noblest of wars. The one organized and directed by Marti, defining it as 'whole and humanitarian war, in which the people of Cuba are united even more, invincible and indivisible'. We are Cuba, we are continuity, the president said in his official Twitter account.



Díaz-Canel also recalled phrases of the Apostle of Cuban independence about the foundations of the Necessary War: 'The strong, foresee; second-hand men, wait for the storm with arms crossed'.



In that social network, he recalled another thought of singular beauty expressed by Martí, this time referring to the patriotism that defined the libertarian aspirations of the Cuban people in their emancipatory deeds:



'We do not know if life is beautiful. We do not know if the dream is calm. We only know how to get to the heart of the useless chest out of a single turn and put it to guide it, to afflict it, to bite it, to ignore it, the Homeland! '



The beginning of the so-called Necessary War represented for Cuba the way to achieve definitive independence, frustrated by the intervention of the United States (1899-1902), which imposed a neocolonial regime on the island.







