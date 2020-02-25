Cuba will showcase products at trade and investment fair in Mexico Cuba will showcase products at trade and investment fair in Mexico Cuba will showcase products at trade and investment fair in Mexico

Havana, Feb 25 (Prensa Latina) Some 70 Cuban companies will attend from March 4 to 6 March in Mexico an exhibition to showcase products and services, and to promote investment opportunities on the island, according to a source in the sector.

'At the event ?Cuba in Mexico 2020,' we will present the export lines of the medical-pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry, as well as in education, agriculture, computer science, insurance, among others,' told the press Miriam Martinez, director of Fairs and Exhibitions of the National Chamber of Commerce.



Culture will be represented by the main firms responsible for the production, dissemination and commercialization of goods and services in the sector, she explained.



We will also exhibit Cuban rums, beers, spirits and soft drinks, in addition to other traditional items such as coffee and tobacco, considered the best in the world, she said.



Mining, energy, industry and chemistry are other fields that will showcase their products.



Martinez stressed that the Cuban delegation will be headed by the president of the National Chamber of Commerce, Antonio Carricarte.



The event is hosted by the Cuban embassy and the Mexican Council of Foreign Trade, Investment and Technology.







