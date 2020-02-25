Unity Coalition team in St. Kitts and Nevis seeks re-election Unity Coalition team in St. Kitts and Nevis seeks re-election Unity Coalition team in St. Kitts and Nevis seeks re-election

25 de febrero de 2020, 16:13Basseterre, Feb 25 (Prensa Latina) The Team Unity coalition of Prime Minister Timothy Harris is running for re-election in St. Kitts and Nevis in the 2020 general election, after five years of favorable economic results, the press said today.

The alliance of three political forces led by Harris is preparing its program for the elections scheduled for next August and the confrontation with the Workers' Party led by former Prime Minister Denzil Douglas (1995-2015).In recent statements to the press, Harris highlighted the unity of the coalition, made up of his People's Labour Party, the People's Action Movement and the Concerned Citizens' Movement that formed the government in 2015.The twin island ruler highlighted the consecration of his ministerial cabinet, which has faced challenges and difficulties over the past five years, and currently maintains its firmness and commitment to the people of the Caribbean nation.According to a late January poll by the Caribbean Development Research Services, Team Unity would win the next general election with about 48 percent approval, against 26 percent supporting the Workers' opponent.The Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) recognizes the effective role of the Harris ruling coalition in St. Kitts and Nevis' economic recovery from 2016 to 2017, with a marked upturn beginning in 2018.In the last election, Harris's alliance defeated the Workers' Party, which had ruled the country for more than two decades, after winning seven of the 11 parliamentary seats.rly/abo/oda/yma