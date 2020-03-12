Religious congress in Haiti postponed due to expansion of COVID-19 Religious congress in Haiti postponed due to expansion of COVID-19 Religious congress in Haiti postponed due to expansion of COVID-19

12 de marzo de 2020, 11:9Port-au-Prince, Mar 12 (Prensa Latina) The Haitian Association of the Christian faithful postponed its 26th annual congress scheduled for next April, in light of the worldwide expansion of the COVID-19.

The organization assured that the decision is in line with the recent measures adopted by the Haitian Episcopal Conference to prevent the spread of the virus in the country.Last week, the Catholic Church urged religious leaders to protect themselves and their followers, and to extreme hygiene measures recommended by health authorities.He also suggested avoiding greetings, unnecessary travel and raising awareness in their communities about the pandemic, which has already claimed more than 4,000 lives.Since the end of January, the government of Haiti has implemented epidemiological surveillance at airports, ports and border crossings, and this week it is visited by a support mission from the World Health Organization, who will be on the ground to address crucial issues, as was announced.To date, no positive cases have been reported in Haiti; however, 250 patients were diagnosed in at least 11 countries and four territories of the region, including Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Guyana French, Martinique, Mexico, Dominican Republic, United States, Saint Bartholomew, Saint Martin and Cuba.This week the Government banned the entry of travelers from Italy, France, Germany, Iran, South Korea and China, who were in risk areas in the last 14 days.