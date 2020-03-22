Cuba urges to defend sustainable water management on World Day Cuba urges to defend sustainable water management on World Day Cuba urges to defend sustainable water management on World Day

22 de marzo de 2020, 11:26Havana, Mar 22 (Prensa Latina) Cuban Deputy Prime Minister Inés María Chapman recalled World Water Day, which is celebrated today, and urged to defend the sustainable management of freshwater resources.

In his personal account on the social network Twitter, Chapman drew attention to the importance of the vital liquid and assured that the hydraulic projects initiated by the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro, will continue.On the subject, the Cuban Prime Minister, Manuel Marrero, called for placing science, technology and innovation in order to guarantee the necessary water in the country, during a recent meeting of the National Institute of Hydraulic Resources.Marrero referred in the balance of that organism's work in 2019 to the need to produce desalination plants, the reuse of water and the search for solutions with local governments to reduce supply cycles.In his message for World Water Day, the Secretary-General of the United Nations Organization, António Guterres, acknowledged that the world's water resources face an unprecedented threat.He explained that currently, about 2.2 billion people do not have access to drinking water and 4.2 billion live without adequate sanitation.'The effects of climate change are expected to increase those numbers, unless we act urgently', he stressed.He said that by the year 2050, between 3,500 and 4,400 million people will have limited access to water.Guterres called on governments to step up climate measures and invest in strong adaptation initiatives for water sustainability.sus/oda/mml