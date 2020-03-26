Former president Evo Morales expresses admiration for Cuba Former president Evo Morales expresses admiration for Cuba Former president Evo Morales expresses admiration for Cuba

Former president Evo Morales expresses admiration for Cuba

Buenos Aires, March 26 (Prensa Latina) Former president of Bolivia Evo Morales (2006-2019) on Thursday expressed his admiration for Cuba for being an example of solidarity in the world.

Our greetings, appreciation, respect and admiration for #Fidel's revolutionary Cuba, which fights for life and humanity despite the cruel US blockade. It is an example of solidarity for the world,' posted on Twitter the indigenous leader who is a refugee in Argentina.



In the current context dominated by the Covid-19 pandemic, Cuba, despite the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States 60 years ago, provides medical collaboration to many countries, including Italy where the disease has left thousands dead and tens of thousands infected.



Doctors, nurses, epidemiologists and other specialists from the Henry Reeve International Contingent of Doctors for Disasters and Major Emergencies have left for Venezuela, Nicaragua, Jamaica, Grenada, Belize and Suriname to help them fight the pandemic.



On September 19, 2005, this contingent was formed by the leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro, in order to support any nation in the face of a disaster or epidemics and to cooperate immediately with his specially trained personnel.



It is formed under the principles of solidarity and internationalism and has provided assistance to peoples who have suffered from earthquakes or the Ebola epidemic, among others.



Likewise, the Cuban government gave aid to a British cruise ship with Covid-19 patients on board that other nations denied berthing in their ports.



In spite of Cuba's efforts, which are suffering from the shortages and resentment due to the blockade, the U.S. government insists on discrediting the medical collaboration of the Caribbean country in a campaign of lies.



Such crusade undertaken by the U.S. government against Cuban medical cooperation is immoral under any circumstance, said Juan Antonio Fernandez, deputy director general of Press, Communication and Image of the Cuban Foreign Ministry.



He pointed out that such campaign is particularly offensive now that the Covid-19 pandemic threatens everyone.







rly/apz/oda/otf