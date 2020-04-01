Cuban president describes US plan against Venezuela as interventionis Cuban president describes US plan against Venezuela as interventionis Cuban president describes US plan against Venezuela as interventionis

1 de abril de 2020, 12:29Havana, Apr 1 (Prensa Latina) Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Wednesday described the latest plan presented by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for Venezuela as an interventionist, colonizer and aggressor.

Wars, threats, lies and aggression are his only and perverse responses to the sovereign decision of self-determination of the peoples. #ManosFueraDeVenezuela #NoMasBloqueo, the president emphasized, referring to Washington's initiative in a message posted on Wednesday on his Twitter account.The White House's new strategy toward the South American nation proposes an end to sanctions against Caracas if Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and opposition leader Juan Guaido step aside and allow an alleged transitional government.According to the Cuban head of State, the immoral imperial government does not cease in its interference, colonization and aggressor claims.The idea of the Administration of President Donald Trump is to form a transitional Executive appointed by parliamentarians from the ruling party and the opposition, while insisting on ignoring Maduro's legitimacy as a Venezuelan president, elected in 2018.Pompeo and US Special Representative for Venezuela Elliott Abrams presented this week that strategy, which estimates to hold elections within six or 12 months, elections in which the president of the transitional government could not run.In response, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza rejected Washington's proposal and emphasized that the decisions in Venezuela are taken at the Miraflores Palace in Caracas, under the Venezuelan Constitution.sus/iff/rgh/avr