Haiti launches sanitation campaign to prevent Covid-19

2 de abril de 2020, 15:57Puerto Principe, April 2 (Prensa Latina) The Haitian government officially launched a national sanitation campaign on Thursday, as part of preventive measures to stop the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.

The initiative is being funded with 250 million gourdes (about 2.5 million dollars), and will affect all 74 areas of the capital's metropolitan area, as well as public squares and other places of interest in the country's 10 departments.The campaign will run until May 2 with the participation of the ministries of Transport, Interior, Environment, the National Solid Waste Management Service (SNGRS) and the Equipment Center.From next Saturday, cleaning, disinfection and distribution of hygiene kits will begin, confirmed Eudes Lajoie, SNGRS' general manager, and assured that there will be transparency in the management of the funds.The young people will also be given cleaning tools, shovels, rakes and brooms, and some 5,000 people will be able to benefit from economic support as part of the campaign, he said.rly/apz/mem/ane