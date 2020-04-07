Cuba: Architect Nancy Benitez beat Covid-19 Cuba: Architect Nancy Benitez beat Covid-19 Cuba: Architect Nancy Benitez beat Covid-19

Cuba: Architect Nancy Benitez beat Covid-19

Sancti Spiritus, Cuba, Apr 7 (Prensa Latina) Architect Nancy Benítez beat the coronavirus, and went back to the town of Trinidad, thanking all the people who helped her recovery.

She is the second person from the province of Sancti Spiritus to have been discharged from the Manuel Piti Fajardo hospital in Santa Clara, enabled to care for patients infected by Omar Herrera, a resident of Miami, with whom she contacted.



The 58-year-old architect is now under the care of community medicine.



Benitez explained her greatest satisfaction is having infected no one else.



She was infected when she accompanied a group of tourists from the United States in a visit to the town's historic center. 'We never shook hands, nor were there any greetings, but one of them coughed and sneezed', said she.



She explained that this happened on March 14th, and she turned out to be the only positive in the group, nobody else got sick. On the 20th they tested and on that very day she was transferred to the Santa Clara hospital.



